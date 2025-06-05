NativeMind Privacy Policy

Effective Date: June 5, 2025

Data Collection and Privacy

NativeMind does not collect, store, or transmit any personal data or user content. Our extension operates entirely locally on your device and is designed with privacy as a core principle.

What We Don't Collect

We do not collect any personal information

We do not track your browsing history or web activity

We do not log, store, or transmit any text content you process

We do not collect any usage analytics or telemetry data

We do not use cookies or similar tracking technologies

How NativeMind Works

All AI processing happens locally through Ollama on your device

Web page content is processed locally and never transmitted to external servers

Chat conversations and summaries remain entirely on your device

No data is sent to NativeMind servers or any third-party services

Data Storage

All data remains on your local device

The extension may temporarily store content in your browser's local storage for functionality purposes only

You can clear this data at any time through your browser settings

No persistent user profiles or data collections are maintained

Third-Party Services

NativeMind integrates with Ollama, which runs locally on your device. No data is transmitted to external AI services or cloud providers.

Permissions

The extension requests certain browser permissions solely to provide its core functionality:

Active Tab: To read and summarize web page content

To read and summarize web page content Storage: To save user preferences locally

To save user preferences locally Host Permissions: To interact with web pages for content extraction

These permissions are used exclusively for the extension's intended functionality and not for data collection.

If you have any questions about this privacy policy or our privacy practices, please contact us at: hi@nativemind.app

Changes to This Policy

We may update this privacy policy from time to time. Any changes will be posted in the extension store listing and within the extension itself.

