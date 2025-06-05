NativeMind Privacy Policy
Effective Date: June 5, 2025
Data Collection and Privacy
NativeMind does not collect, store, or transmit any personal data or user content. Our extension operates entirely locally on your device and is designed with privacy as a core principle.
What We Don't Collect
- We do not collect any personal information
- We do not track your browsing history or web activity
- We do not log, store, or transmit any text content you process
- We do not collect any usage analytics or telemetry data
- We do not use cookies or similar tracking technologies
How NativeMind Works
- All AI processing happens locally through Ollama on your device
- Web page content is processed locally and never transmitted to external servers
- Chat conversations and summaries remain entirely on your device
- No data is sent to NativeMind servers or any third-party services
Data Storage
- All data remains on your local device
- The extension may temporarily store content in your browser's local storage for functionality purposes only
- You can clear this data at any time through your browser settings
- No persistent user profiles or data collections are maintained
Third-Party Services
NativeMind integrates with Ollama, which runs locally on your device. No data is transmitted to external AI services or cloud providers.
Permissions
The extension requests certain browser permissions solely to provide its core functionality:
- Active Tab: To read and summarize web page content
- Storage: To save user preferences locally
- Host Permissions: To interact with web pages for content extraction
These permissions are used exclusively for the extension's intended functionality and not for data collection.
Contact
If you have any questions about this privacy policy or our privacy practices, please contact us at: hi@nativemind.app
Changes to This Policy
We may update this privacy policy from time to time. Any changes will be posted in the extension store listing and within the extension itself.
Last updated: June 5, 2025