Local by Nature.
Private by Default.
Absolute Privacy
100% on-device. No cloud. Your data never leaves your machine.
Open-source
Fully open-source. Auditable, transparent, and community-backed.
Enterprise Ready
Fast, local, and secure — built for real-world workflows.
Why On-Device Matters?
Your data = your control: Everything runs locally — nothing is sent to the cloud.
No Sync, No Logs, No Leaks: NativeMind doesn't track, store, or transmit your data — ever.
Run Powerful Open Models Locally, Seamlessly
Supports gpt-oss, DeepSeek, Qwen, Llama, Gemma, Mistral — fast, private, and fully on-device.
Seamless Ollama integration lets you load and switch models instantly, with no setup.
Everything You Need Inside Your Browser
Use Local LLM in your Web App
Lightweight in-browser API to run prompts and get responses from your local LLM — no SDK, no server, fully controlled.
Pricing & Access
Personal Use
No sign-up. No tracking. Just install and go.
100% Free
Frequently Asked Questions
No. NativeMind runs entirely on your local device. It doesn't send any of your data, prompts, or page content to external servers — ever. Everything stays on your machine.