Your AI.Your Data.
Zero Cloud.

By connecting to Ollama local LLMs, NativeMind delivers the latest AI capabilities right inside your favourite browser — without sending a single byte to cloud servers.

NativeMind - Your fully private, open-source, on-device AI assistant | Product Hunt
Demo

Local by Nature.

Private by Default.

Absolute Privacy

100% on-device. No cloud. Your data never leaves your machine.

Open-source

Fully open-source. Auditable, transparent, and community-backed.

Enterprise Ready

Fast, local, and secure — built for real-world workflows.

Why On-Device Matters?

Your data = your control: Everything runs locally — nothing is sent to the cloud.

No Sync, No Logs, No Leaks: NativeMind doesn't track, store, or transmit your data — ever.

Run Powerful Open Models Locally, Seamlessly

Supports gpt-oss, DeepSeek, Qwen, Llama, Gemma, Mistral — fast, private, and fully on-device.

Seamless Ollama integration lets you load and switch models instantly, with no setup.

Everything You Need Inside Your Browser

Summarize Webpages

Get clean, concise summaries of long articles or reports

Web Summarization

Chat Across Tabs

Ask questions and keep the context — even across different websites and pages.

Web Summarization

Local Web Search

Ask anything. NativeMind browses and answers directly in your browser.

Web Summarization

Translate Immersively

Instantly translate entire pages while keeping formatting intact. Context-aware and privacy-first.

Web Summarization

Use Local LLM in your Web App

Lightweight in-browser API to run prompts and get responses from your local LLM — no SDK, no server, fully controlled.

API Desktop ViewView API Docs >

Pricing & Access

Personal Use

No sign-up. No tracking. Just install and go.

100% Free

Frequently Asked Questions

No. NativeMind runs entirely on your local device. It doesn't send any of your data, prompts, or page content to external servers — ever. Everything stays on your machine.